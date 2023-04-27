CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 6.3%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $121.88 and last traded at $122.19. Approximately 2,539,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 4,915,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.40.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.38.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.63 and a 200 day moving average of $124.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,740,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,116 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after buying an additional 891,100 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
