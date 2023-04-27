CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 6.3%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $121.88 and last traded at $122.19. Approximately 2,539,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 4,915,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.38.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.63 and a 200 day moving average of $124.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,740,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,116 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after buying an additional 891,100 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.