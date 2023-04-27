Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) COO Sells $1,795,106.88 in Stock

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCIGet Rating) COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Crown Castle Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE CCI traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.97. 2,132,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,179. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.05 and its 200-day moving average is $135.88. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $193.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CCI. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also

