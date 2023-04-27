Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) COO Sells $1,795,106.88 in Stock

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Crown Castle Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE CCI traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.97. 2,132,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,179. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.05 and its 200-day moving average is $135.88. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $193.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CCI. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

