Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) EVP Laura B. Nichol Sells 5,000 Shares

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI traded up $2.83 on Thursday, hitting $122.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,132,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,179. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.88. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $193.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Crown Castle by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 679,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,352,000 after acquiring an additional 31,034 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in Crown Castle by 14.6% in the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 8.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 17.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 187.1% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

