Crown (NYSE:CCK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Crown updated its Q2 guidance to $1.60-$1.70 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.20-$6.40 EPS.

Crown stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.73. 184,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,510. Crown has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $114.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after buying an additional 143,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Crown by 78.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,787,000 after acquiring an additional 629,607 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,816,000 after buying an additional 28,004 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Crown by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 461,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,924,000 after purchasing an additional 87,009 shares during the last quarter.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

