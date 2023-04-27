Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crown had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown updated its Q2 guidance to $1.60-$1.70 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.20-$6.40 EPS.

Crown Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CCK traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.13. The company had a trading volume of 198,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,730. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Crown has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $114.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.79.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crown by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 183,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after acquiring an additional 41,789 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Crown by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Crown by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Crown by 148,345.5% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 16,318 shares in the last quarter.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.