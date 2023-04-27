CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 528.6% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CSL Stock Performance
CSLLY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.44. The company had a trading volume of 31,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,925. CSL has a 52 week low of $83.30 and a 52 week high of $110.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.86.
About CSL
