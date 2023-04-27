CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.61

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20.
About CTT – Correios De Portugal
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTT – Correios De Portugal (CTTPY)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.