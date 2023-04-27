CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.64-$2.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71. CubeSmart also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.65-$0.67 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,381,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,536. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $52.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average is $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 151.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,769,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at about $137,023,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after buying an additional 1,996,294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 96.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,854,000 after buying an additional 1,711,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after buying an additional 1,515,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.