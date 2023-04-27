Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires New Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 132.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,697,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,069,000 after acquiring an additional 968,387 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,675,000 after acquiring an additional 704,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB stock opened at $57.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.89. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $56.04 and a 1 year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.