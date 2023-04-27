Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys 8,759 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 205.8% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

NYSE SLF opened at $47.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $51.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average is $46.59.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 13.70%. Research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.541 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

