Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys Shares of 2,500 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1,258.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Down 1.5 %

NDSN opened at $210.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $251.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,739,084 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.20.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

