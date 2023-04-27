Cumberland Partners Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 32.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,656,000 after purchasing an additional 112,868 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 99,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Insider Activity

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO opened at $62.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.