Cumberland Partners Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in GoDaddy by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,900,000 after buying an additional 90,041 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 108.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,903,000 after purchasing an additional 727,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,268,000 after buying an additional 45,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE:GDDY opened at $75.47 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $87.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $295,015.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,578,446.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $295,015.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,578,446.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $70,830.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,915.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,660 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDDY. Piper Sandler lowered GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

GoDaddy Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

