Cumberland Partners Ltd Makes New Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 62.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 38.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,846 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $14.19.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBI. Citigroup cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

