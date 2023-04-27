Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 5,606 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 3.9% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $37,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $483.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $486.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.88.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

