Cumberland Partners Ltd Takes $314,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $2,284,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Amphenol by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 46,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Amphenol by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.70.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.63. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Stories

