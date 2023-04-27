Cumberland Partners Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN stock opened at $73.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

