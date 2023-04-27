CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Director John S. Hendricks Sells 18,795 Shares

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) Director John S. Hendricks sold 18,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $20,862.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 754,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,988.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CuriosityStream Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CURI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 58,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,764. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $54.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.82.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.17). CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 65.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.29%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CuriosityStream

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17,961 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

