Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Short Interest Up 145.5% in April

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Curtiss Motorcycles Price Performance

Shares of CMOT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,277. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18. Curtiss Motorcycles has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.45.

Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile

Curtiss Motorcycles Co, Inc manufactures American handcrafted street motorcycles. It engages in the designing and assembling of heavyweight motorcycles geared for customers. The company was founded by H. Matthew Chambers in May 2005 and is headquartered in Leeds, AL.

