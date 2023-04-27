Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Short Interest Up 145.5% in April

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Curtiss Motorcycles Price Performance
Shares of CMOT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,277. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18. Curtiss Motorcycles has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.45.
Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile
