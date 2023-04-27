CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 41.69%. The business had revenue of $138.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CVB Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.89. 976,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,518. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.36. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.92.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 27,522 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 382,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

