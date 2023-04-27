D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $125.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.77.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $106.07 on Monday. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.74%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 87.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

