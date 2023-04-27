DA Davidson Cuts Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $30.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

FITB has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $25.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $40.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,734,103,000 after purchasing an additional 792,580 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,625,000 after buying an additional 7,062,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,707,000 after buying an additional 3,172,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,576,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,522,000 after purchasing an additional 557,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,585,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

