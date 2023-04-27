Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS) Shares Down 1.7%

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.55 and last traded at $22.65. Approximately 415,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 503,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $386,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares by 90.9% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $550,000.

About Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (WEBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

