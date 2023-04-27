Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 24,341 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,341 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $29,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,037. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.92 and a 200 day moving average of $135.31. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,936.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,936.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $200,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.