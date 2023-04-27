Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 259,610 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,536 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,610 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.6% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $80,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.69.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $2.67 on Thursday, reaching $156.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,344,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,238,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.55. The company has a market capitalization of $495.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $318.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

