Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,735,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,928 shares during the period. Cousins Properties makes up approximately 0.9% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 3.13% of Cousins Properties worth $119,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cousins Properties

In related news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. Mizuho lowered Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE CUZ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 341,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $38.67.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 115.32%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

