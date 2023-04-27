Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,128,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,221,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 57,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,776,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded up $3.37 on Thursday, hitting $409.54. The company had a trading volume of 986,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,410. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $434.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.