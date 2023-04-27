Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,419,353 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419,353 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises about 4.4% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 1.43% of Realty Income worth $567,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $61.81. The stock had a trading volume of 550,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,584. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.46. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

