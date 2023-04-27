Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 3,537 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $31,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities decreased their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $236.13. The stock had a trading volume of 646,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,451. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.42 and its 200 day moving average is $256.87. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $126.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

