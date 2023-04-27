Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 44,908 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,908 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $23,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $64,592.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,053.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,581 shares of company stock worth $9,125,096 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.63. 1,294,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,136,565. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $200.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.75. The company has a market capitalization of $194.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 925.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

