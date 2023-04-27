Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 19,611 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,565 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 19,611 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in NIKE by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,322 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,781,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $314,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,312 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NIKE by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,375 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in NIKE by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $143,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.74. 1,247,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,844,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $190.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.32.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

