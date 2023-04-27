Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 2,387,719 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,365,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387,719 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $59,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $2,867,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PEAK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $34.35.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, COO Thomas Klaritch acquired 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Klaritch purchased 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

