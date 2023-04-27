Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Danaher Stock Up 0.2 %
Danaher stock opened at $232.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $169.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.39. Danaher has a 12 month low of $227.00 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Danaher Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
