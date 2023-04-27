David Brown Purchases 10,000 Shares of XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) Stock

XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF – Get Rating) insider David Brown purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of A$12,500.00 ($8,389.26).

XRF Scientific Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.91.

XRF Scientific Company Profile

XRF Scientific Limited manufactures and markets precious metal products, specialized chemicals, and instruments for the scientific, analytical, construction material, and mining industries in Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Capital Equipment, Precious Metals, and Consumables segments.

