David Brown Purchases 10,000 Shares of XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) Stock

XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF – Get Rating) insider David Brown purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of A$12,500.00 ($8,389.26).
XRF Scientific Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.91.
XRF Scientific Company Profile
