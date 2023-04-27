Dawn Protocol Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $52.49 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00002396 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

