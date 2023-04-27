Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,756 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $20,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $370.48. The stock had a trading volume of 437,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

