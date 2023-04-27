Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $208.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.23.

Shares of CME stock opened at $184.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.99. CME Group has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $228.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CME Group will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,109,000 after buying an additional 429,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,976,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,431,000 after buying an additional 133,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,597,000 after buying an additional 31,354 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,293,000 after buying an additional 774,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,127,000 after buying an additional 79,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

