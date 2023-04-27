Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $53.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EBAY. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $45.48 on Thursday. eBay has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in eBay by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in eBay by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

