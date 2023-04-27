Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $53.00

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2023

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAYGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EBAY. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $45.48 on Thursday. eBay has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in eBay by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in eBay by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.