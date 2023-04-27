Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $568.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $515.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.83. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $410.87 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30.

Insider Activity at Humana

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 28.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 546.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Humana by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,095,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Humana by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Stories

