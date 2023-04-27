Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Up 227.8% in April

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a growth of 227.8% from the March 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY remained flat at $20.40 during trading on Wednesday. 139,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,013. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $20.61.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse to €204.10 ($226.78) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.87.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

