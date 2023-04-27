Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Up 227.8% in April

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a growth of 227.8% from the March 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Deutsche Börse Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY remained flat at $20.40 during trading on Wednesday. 139,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,013. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $20.61.
Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Börse (DBOEY)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.