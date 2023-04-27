Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 681.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEO. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.95) to GBX 4,500 ($56.20) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.20) to GBX 4,200 ($52.45) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,022.22.

Diageo Stock Down 0.9 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

NYSE DEO opened at $187.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.49. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $202.56.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.5187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

