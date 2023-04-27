DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) is New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C.’s 5th Largest Position

New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. trimmed its position in DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,000 shares during the period. DICE Therapeutics accounts for 8.4% of New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. owned about 0.78% of DICE Therapeutics worth $11,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DICE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DICE Therapeutics by 32.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other DICE Therapeutics news, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 16,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $493,071.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,036.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 16,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $493,071.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 372,590 shares of company stock worth $10,239,252 and sold 27,665 shares worth $821,806. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DICE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.52. 22,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,233. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.24. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $45.99.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICE Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

About DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Featured Stories

