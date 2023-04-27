DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DICE shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

DICE Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of DICE stock opened at $32.83 on Thursday. DICE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $45.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24.

Insider Transactions at DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,719 shares in the company, valued at $689,036.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 155,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $4,136,223.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217,593 shares in the company, valued at $165,823,205.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Paul Scopa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $290,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,036.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 372,590 shares of company stock worth $10,239,252 and sold 27,665 shares worth $821,806. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.