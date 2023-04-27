Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Digital Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s FY2026 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

DLR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $97.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 85.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.82. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $152.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 428.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

