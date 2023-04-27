Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Purchased by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,343 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 4.7% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Syverson Strege & Co owned 0.78% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFEM. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Keb Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 637.9% during the 4th quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 197,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 170,694 shares during the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 103,797 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 38,452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFEM stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $23.38. The stock had a trading volume of 202,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,704. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $26.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.88.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

