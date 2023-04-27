Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Short Interest Update

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 1,018.2% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter valued at $470,000. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

Shares of DISA remained flat at $10.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,551. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21.

About Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

