Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,879,438 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 2,436,926 shares.The stock last traded at $8.17 and had previously closed at $8.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DSEY. Bank of America began coverage on Diversey in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Diversey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.40 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.01.

Diversey Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Institutional Trading of Diversey

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $701.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Diversey’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Diversey during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Diversey by 429.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Diversey by 110.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

