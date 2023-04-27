DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Update

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DNB Bank ASA Price Performance

Shares of DNBBY remained flat at $17.40 on Thursday. 46,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. DNB Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03.

DNB Bank ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.0048 per share. This is an increase from DNB Bank ASA’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.44%.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

