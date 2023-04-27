DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stake Raised by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 46,002 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in DocuSign by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $48.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.27. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $92.04.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $659.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

