Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $17.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $321.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,246. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.07. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $291.00 and a 1 year high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $316.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.69.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

